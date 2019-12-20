|
Thomas "Tom" Louis Johnston, 85 (11 months 3 weeks 22 days), of Fort Collins, CO, passed away of natural causes on December 13th. Tom was born on December 21, 1933, in Windsor, CO to George and Janie Johnston. Tom has two living brothers, James "Sammy" Johnston and Lowell Johnston from Rainier and Cinebar, Washington. He married Retta Logan on Jan 20, 1953 In Fort Lupton, CO. They shared 66 beautiful years of marriage. Tom received his GED from Mesa State College and was later a graduate of The Colorado State Patrol Academy, and the Colorado Law Enforcement Training Academy. Tom was a jack of all trades; farmer, rancher, plumber, and businessman, owning Windsor Lumber Yard, Pixie Drive Inn, Pixie Golf Course, Tom's Towing, and The Husky Station in Fort Collins. He was a Peace Officer, and a Colorado State Patrolman. He was a Deputy Sheriff for Boulder County, Larimer County, and an evidence custodian for Weld County. His favorite job by far was being a peace officer. Tom had a love for God, family, and his country. He was a lifelong Republican in a house full of Democrats. His favorite president was Donald J. Trump. He wore his "Make America Great Again" hat with pride. He lived in Windsor, Fort Collins, Iron Dale, Grand Junction, Dacono, Akron, Estes Park, and then finally settling down again in Fort Collins. Tom excelled at taking tests, and always passed with flying colors. His sense of humor would brighten anyone's day. He always had a joke to tell, or something funny or witty to say. He loved his partner in crime, Thurston who never left his side. Survivors are his beautiful bride of 66 years, Retta Johnston of Fort Collins, daughter, Wanda l. Bonovic of Fort Collins, son, Thomas R Johnston (Kathryn) of Windsor, and daughter, Karen Chrisman (John) of Windsor; grandchildren, Lisa Harter, Glenda Mills, Brent Johnston, Jackie Jackson, Phillip Johnston, John T (JT) Mills, Everett Harter, Logan Harter, Makenzi Harter, Ally Mills, Hazel Johnston, Sadie Jackson, and Troy Johnston. Tom was preceded in death by siblings, Private George O. Johnston (KIA WWII), Gordon Johnston, Duane Johnston, Paul Johnston, Kathryn Petty, Elsie Long, and Darrell Johnston. Tom's memorial service will be held Friday, Dec 20, 2019 at 1pm at the Windsor Vineyard Church, 1450 Westwood Drive, Windsor, CO. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Windsor. Pallbearers will be David Mills, Everett Harter, Logan Harter, Phillip Johnston, J.T. Mills, and John Chrisman. Honorary Pallbearers are Gary Harter, Robert Marriott, and Jimmy Roedel. Donations in memory of Tom can be made to Shriners Hospital or Larimer Humane Society. Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to share with Tom's family.
Published in Estes Park Trail-Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019