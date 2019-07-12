|
Virginia Anne Hogge (Jan) Atkins, age 85, passed away on July 8, 2019 at Lakewood Manor in Richmond, Virginia. Before moving to Richmond, she lived in Charleston, Illinois for more than 50 years. Jan was born in Newport News, Virginia on December 28, 1933. She was raised in Hampton, Virginia, the oldest of four children of John Lewis Hogge and Virginia (Curtis) Hogge. She married Dr. D. Ferrel Atkins on June 8, 1955 in Hampton, and they were married for 56 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, by her sister Elizabeth (Hogge) Morton and her son-in-law H. Duane Guettler. She is survived by her brother John W. Hogge and his wife Susan of Raleigh, North Carolina; sister Martha H. Forest and her husband Gary of Newport News, Virginia; son Alden L. Atkins and his wife Stephanie of Alexandria, Virginia; her daughter Anne A. Guettler of New Castle, Colorado; her six grandchildren Kristin Ullrich (Ronnie), Mikaela Cain (Tom), Tyler Guettler (Shelby), Ferrel Atkins, Alexis Atkins and Adrienne Atkins; and her two great-grandchildren Sophia Ullrich and Hadlee Cain. Jan received a B.A.in mathematics from Westhampton College in 1956, and she was a member of Pi Mu Epsilon (National Honorary Mathematics Fraternity) and Phi Alpha Theta (National Honorary History Fraternity). She raised eyebrows when she married Ferrel, who was one of her professors. She received an M.A. in History from Eastern Illinois University. She taught grade school in Richmond, and after raising her family she was an instructor at Eastern Illinois University where Ferrel was a professor. The family spent the summers in Estes Park, Colorado, where Ferrel was a ranger at Rocky Mountain National Park and where Jan made lifelong friends and played exceptional bridge. Jan was a devoted member of P.E.O., an organization to promote women and educational opportunities for women. She was a member of the Charleston CF chapter, and she rose through the ranks of the executive board to become the Illinois state president in 2008, where she led hundreds of members in dozens of chapters across the state. She was an avid reader, and her children and grandchildren will always remember her warmth and quick wit. Funeral services in Richmond will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Road, Richmond, VA. Visitation will be held starting at 1 p.m. until the time of the service, and a reception will be held after the service. Funeral services in Charleston will be held on Monday, July 15 at 11 a.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL. Visitation will be held starting at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A private burial will be held at the Olive Branch Cemetery in Clark County, Illinois. Donations may be made in her name to Cottey College, a college sponsored by P.E.O., 1000 W. Austin Blvd., Nevada, MO 64772.
Published in Estes Park Trail-Gazette on July 12, 2019