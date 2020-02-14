Home

Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 482-3208
Wayne F. Keim

Wayne F. Keim Obituary
Wayne F. Keim, 96, Professor Emeritus at Colorado State University, passed away in Ft. Collins on February 11, 2020. Wayne and his wife Joyce, enjoyed their summer home in Estes Park, which they shared with many friends and family. Wayne is survived by his wife of 72 years, Joyce, two daughters, one son, five granddaughters and five great grandchildren. Friends may wish to contribute to the Wayne and Joyce Keim Scholarships, Department of Soil and Crop Sciences, Colorado State University, Ft. Collins, CO 80523. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Estes Park Trail-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020
