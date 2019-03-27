|
William LeRoy "Bud" VanBeber, 91, of Broomfield, CO passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. He was born February 26, 1928 in Westville, OK to James and Dora (Barrett) VanBeber. He moved to Colorado in 1931, making his home in Greeley, Co and Big Thompson Canyon. Bud was honorably discharged from the United States Army after serving during World War II. He married Mary Ann Burgener on September 4, 1953. Bud was a Glazier working in shops in Greeley, Colorado Springs, CO, Cheyenne, WY, Loveland, CO, Boulder, CO and Estes Park, CO. He enjoyed fishing and Model Railroading. He is survived by his two daughters, Susan (Larry) Perkins of Broomfield, and Karen (Zevon) Schierstein of Bremerton, WA; two grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Pfleiderer, Darleen Arnold, Judy Griffin; and brother, Charles VanBeber, all of Greeley. Bud was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann; parents; brothers, Edward and Homer; and sister, Marla Nelson. No services are scheduled at this time.
Published in Estes Park Trail-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019