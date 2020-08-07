It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Zain Alexander Robidart on July 31st, 2020 in Gillette, Wyoming. A celebration of his life will be held at Walker Funeral Home in Gillette, Wyoming, Wednesday on August 5th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow at the Greenway Event Center, 2200 Greenway Drive, Gillette. Zain was born to Marcie Robidart and Joel Robidart,in Estes Park, Colorado on November 26th, 1996. Zain graduated from the Wyoming Cowboy Academy in 2013, joining the air force at the early age of 17. Zain loved travel and new experiences. In his short life, he lived in Colorado, Wyoming, Texas, Utah, Oklahoma and Hawaii. He had a predilection for the beaches of Mexico and most recently spent a short time in Paris. Along with his huge heart, Zain was known for his distinctive sense of humor. While he made those around him laugh, he was always up for serious conversations about anything from esoteric theories to optimum physical fitness. While Zain's life was short, it was full, and although we will miss him every day, especially his witty sarcasm, he will live in our hearts forever. Zain is survived by his parents Marcie Robidart of Denver, Colorado and Joel and Renee Robidart of Gillette, Wyoming, his three brothers Kayle (Madison), Rocco and Rayce, grandparents Peggy (Scott) Robidart, Monica Sigler, Jeff (Ginny) Sigler, and countless extended family and friends. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at www.walkerfuneralgillette.com

