A. Audrey (Ferrick) Thomas, 82, of Girard, passed away on April 16, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on January 2, 1937 to the late Stephen and Agnes (Bagniszewski) Ferrick in Erie, Pa. She attended Brown School, a one room school house in West Greene Township, St. Bonafice and graduated from St. Ben's Academy in 1954. She worked at Gannon University and while there she met Gordon B. "Tiny" Thomas and married on May 4, 1957 in Erie, Pa. Audrey also worked at Hamot Medical Center, retiring in 2000 as a Food Buyer.
She was a member of St. Matthews R.C. Church in the Woods, where she played the organ for many years and St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Girard. She loved to play cards with her friends, play bingo, build puzzles, and going to camp in Tidioute, Pa. She also played tennis and golf and enjoyed the "Cousins Club" and visiting with her family.
Audrey is survived by her loving family, her four daughters, Joy Thomas of Taylorsville, N.C.; Lily Hickin (Jeff) of Lake City, Suzanne Thomas of Wilson, N.C., Kate Thomas-Moody of Stockholm, Sweden; two sons, Gordon "Cliff" Thomas (Kim) of Erie and Eric Thomas (Wendy) of Spotsylvania, Va.; sister, Pauline Welz; two half-sisters, Frances Ferrick of Arkansas and Mary Haley (Jim) of Waterford ; half brother, Christopher Ferrick (Bernadette) of Waterford; grandsons, Joe Hickin, Matt Hickin, Wyatt Thomas and Jonathan Bryan; granddaughters, Hannia Thomas and Abby Thomas; many nieces and nephews and many life long friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon B. Thomas, an infant son, Thomas; a sister, Margaret Gnacinski; sister-in-law, Mary Pannebaker, and three brother-in-laws, James Gnacinski, Gustave Welz, and Thomas Pannebaker.
Friends may call on Friday, April 26th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church, 101 Olin Ave., Girard, on Saturday, April 27th at 10:00 a.m. with the Fr. Michael Ferrick, Audrey's cousin, officiating.
Private burial will take place in Erie County Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Disabled Veterans of America, 1000 Liberty Avenue, Room 1606, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 24, 2019