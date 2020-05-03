|
A. Janet Hecker, 84, of Edinboro, died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born in Meadville, Pa., on November 26, 1935, the daughter of the late Otto and Agnes Teasdale.
Janet lived and worked in the Edinboro area for many years. She was an upholsterer for House of Edinboro, a bookkeeper for Hobbs Lumber and Hardware, and later worked in the accounting office at Walker Brothers Buick Chevrolet, retiring after 23 years of service. She was also a previous owner of the McKean Tavern.
Janet was an active member of McLane Church and volunteered in the kitchen there. She was an avid reader and enjoyed jigsaw puzzles.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Dennis, Robert and David Teasdale; and her former husband, Martin Hecker.
Survivors include her children and grandchildren, Denise McCarthy and son Hunter, and Douglas (Shelley) Hecker and children Emma, Derek, Brittany and Alexis; a sister, Joan Beldin, (nieces, Theresa, Cindy, Sherrie and Susan) of Concord, N.H.; and a sister-in-law, Alice Teasdale (niece Lori), of Ohio.
No services are scheduled at this time. A memorial service will be held in the future, when circumstances allow.
The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Burial will be in Greendale Cemetery. Memorials may be made to McLane Church We Care Fund, 12511 Edinboro Rd., Edinboro PA 16412, or Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department, 125 Meadville St., Edinboro, PA 16412. To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 3, 2020