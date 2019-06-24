|
A. Virginia Marcy, 87, of Cherry Hill, Pa. passed away at her home on Sunday, June 23, 2019. She was born on February 7, 1932 in Conneaut, Ohio, to George and Dorothy (Kinney) Moyer.
Virginia was a very active homemaker and enjoyed cooking, canning and baking for her family. She had a heart for helping her children in 4-H and her grandchildren and neighbor kids in later years. She was a member of the former Cherry Hill Grange for more than 50 years and had a love for square dancing with her late husband Lloyd Sr. whom she married on Dec. 8, 1949.
She is survived by her daughter Judy (Norm) Parker of Cherry Hill, Pa.; five sons; Lloyd Jr (Vickie) of Conneaut, Ohio, Donald (Jackie) of Albion, Pa., Bob and Paul (Sandy) both of Cherry Hill, Pa., and Ed (Karen) of East Springfield, Pa.; sisters; Marie Heinonen and Millie Wade both of Conneaut, Ohio, along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and more distant relatives.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; husband Lloyd Sr. in 2016; sisters Georgia, Judy and Bonnie Moyer; and brothers Robert, Charles and Frank Moyer
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 26th, at the Marcy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 208 Liberty St., Conneaut, OH 44030.
Calling hours will be 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, June 25th at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in Virginia's name can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 810 River Ave. #100, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Fond memories can be given to the family on our website www.marcyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 24, 2019