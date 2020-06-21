Aaron J. Jim Hayes Jr.
1928 - 2020
Aaron J. "Jim" Hayes, Jr., age 91, of Girard, passed away on June 19, 2020 at his residence following a brief illness. He was born in Meadville, Pa., on September 26, 1928, the son of the late Aaron J. and Pauline Hennen Hayes.

Jim graduated from Girard Rice Avenue Union High School, Class of 1946. He grew up working with his father and mother at A.J. Hayes & Sons Oldsmobile, which was sold to V.P. McQuillen in 1952. In 1954, he opened Hayes Motors, a Lincoln Mercury dealership, in Girard, which was later sold to Harold and Roy Murphy. Jim was also employed with General Telephone where he worked for 12 years as an award winning sales representative. He then enjoyed a 30 year career with Jackburn Mfg, Inc., as Vice President, retiring as President.

Jim was a life member of Lake Erie Lodge 347 F. & A.M., joining in 1949; he was also a member of Scottish Rite Valley of Erie and Zem Zem Temple Erie. He was an avid bowler with two great accomplishments to his name: on February 12, 1960, he bowled a 726 series and on February 12, 2007, while legally blind, he bowled 5 strikes in a row for a score of 225. Jim loved to travel and looked forward to his daily adventures with Marge. He was a kind and friendly person with a God- given gift of talk which he shared with shut ins and others. Jim was a volunteer with the Highmark PALS program. He attended the First Presbyterian Church of Girard and was eagerly anticipating the opening of the new church.

He is survived by his children, Marti Hayes Bailey and her husband, Michael, Florida; Aaron J. Hayes, III and his wife, Pam, Texas; and Mark Scott Hayes and his wife, Robin, Nevada, as well as his brother, David S. Hayes. He is also survived by his dear grandchildren, Melissa (Evan) Hayes Massey, Aaron Hayes and Kasey Hayes and his precious great grandson, Hayes Cole Massey. Jim is further survived by his "angel", Marjorie M. Twichel, and her children, Debby (Ed) Mattson, Harborcreek, Gary (Joanna) Twichel, Albion, Jeff (Tina) Twichel, Girard, Steve (Michele) Twichel, Jamestown, N.Y., as well as their loving children and grandchildren. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Friends may call at Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard on Wednesday, June 24 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with a Masonic service at 6 p.m.; and Thursday, June 25 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon. The service can be viewed by the public at www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc

Burial will follow at Girard Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Erie Shriners Hospital for Children, 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505; Lake Erie Lodge 347, 8 Penn Avenue, Girard, PA 16417; or Girard Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 106, Girard, PA 16417.

Condolences may be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
JUN
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
JUN
24
Service
06:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
JUN
25
Service
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
JUN
25
Service
12:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
JUN
25
Service
12:00 PM
www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
525 Main Street East
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-3603
