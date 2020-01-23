|
|
Aaron Kyle Briska, age 40, passed away peacefully, in his home in Chico, California, on Saturday, December 28, 2019. He was born on Christmas Eve, 1979, in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Aaron enjoyed spending time with his two dogs, Allen and Opal, and was an amazing artist. He was a skilled auto mechanic and loved building and riding BMX bikes. During his time in California, he was a talented agriculturalist.
Aaron was preceded in death by his father, Richard Briska and his stepmother, Anita Briska Washington.
He is survived by his mother, Karen King, of Erie, Pa., his sisters, Amanda Briska, of Charlotte, N.C., Kymberly Briska, of Reno, Nev., and Bethney Shildt and her husband, Chris, of Littletown, Pa., and his brothers, Richard Briska, II, of York, Pa., and Donald Briska, of Aspers, Pa.
An intimate service will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery on Monday, January 27th at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 West 10th St. Erie, PA 16502.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 23, 2020