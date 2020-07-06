Aaron R. Moir, age 30, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
He was born in Wayne, N.J. on February 4, 1990, a son of Nancy Gould Sonney and the late Robert G. Moir.
Aaron graduated from North Coast High School and went on to receive his Associates Degree from Eastern Gateway Community College.
Aaron loved being a dad and was a great husband. He enjoyed going on family trips to concerts and was an excellent woodworker. He was quick to help anyone he could and will be missed by all.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a grandfather, Robert S. Moir and an uncle, Jon Gould.
He is survived by his wife, Amber Moir; three children, Xydias, Haven and Oceanus; a sister, Lindsay Moir; niece and nephew, Isaac and Isla; and his grandparents, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services were held privately at the convenience of the family by the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services at West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
