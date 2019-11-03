Home

Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aaron W. Sanden


1964 - 2019
Aaron W. Sanden Obituary
Aaron W. Sanden, 55, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 31, 2019 at UPMC Hamot Hospital. In keeping with his loving and generous spirit, it was his decision to donate life so others may live it. He was born in Erie, on July 17, 1964 the son of Janice M. Herl Sanden and the late Scranton M. Sanden.

Aaron graduated from Fort LeBoeuf High School in 1982, and went on to receive his CDL license. He worked as a school bus driver and driver safety trainer in the Wattsburg School District for Durham and First Student School Bus Services for over 25 years. He enjoyed bowling and was a Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates Fan. Aaron was an avid fan of Jimmie Johnson of NASCAR fame. He loved spending time with family and friends.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his twin brothers in infancy, Keith and Kenneth and his grandparents.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 27 years, Tammy Ambrose Sanden; his son, Aaron J. Sanden, of Erie; his special cats, Cheeseball and Chance; his twin brother, Arlen Sanden (Robin), of Mill Hill, Pa., his brother, Allen Sanden, of Florida; his sister, Brenda Browne (Jason), of Arizona; his father and mother-in-law, James and Rose Ambrose, of Erie; his brother-in-law, James Ambrose, of Erie; his sister-in-law, Kim Smith (Rich), of New York; and nieces Alyssa and Abby and nephews Steven, Andy, Ryan and Tyler.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd. Erie, PA 16504, on Monday from 4 p.m. until the time of sharing there at 7 p.m. Burial will be private in Evergreen Cemetery in Union City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Attn: Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172-1776.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to Sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 3, 2019
