|
|
"Going up to the Spirit in the sky"
Aaron W. Schultz, 47, of Cambridge Springs, died tragically on Sunday, August 18, 2019. He was born in Meadville, on November 27, 1971, the son of Ronald Schultz and the late Barbara Schultz.
Aaron graduated from Conneaut Valley High School. He earned an Associate's Degree from Butler County Community College and a Bachelor's Degree in Parks and Recreation from Slippery Rock University. He owned and operated Schultz Construction for around 15 years.
Aaron was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, hiking, whitewater kayaking, taking adventurous family vacations, making maple syrup and apple cider, and watching his daughters in their activities. Above all, he was a devoted husband, father, loyal family member, and friend to all who knew him. Even in his final moments, he was always there to lend a helping hand.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Garrick Schultz; and a sister-in-law, Susan Schultz.
Aaron is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Deborah; THREE daughters, Daisy, Abbie, and Lillian, all at home; his father, Ronald Schultz; a brother, Steven Schultz, of Edinboro; a sister, Kathryn (Michael) Kennedy, of Cranesville; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Friends may call at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 128 Sunset Drive, Edinboro, on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held there on Friday at 11 a.m.
The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Burial will be in Spring Cemetery, Springboro, Pa., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Aaron for his children to the Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 210 Erie St., Edinboro PA 16412. To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 21, 2019