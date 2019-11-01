|
|
It is with many mixed emotions that the family of Abbie Jean Kilpatrick (of Buford, Georgia) announce her glad reunion day in heaven October 31, 2019, to once again be with her parents Jim and Inez Uber, brother Wally Uber, husband Harold Kilpatrick, son Paul Kilpatrick (wife is Sandy), grandson David Kilpatrick, and six great/great-great-grandchildren who she never got to hold until now!
Her love of God and others will continue to be embedded into her other three children, Jeannie Barge LaBarbera (Carl), Sam Kilpatrick (Doug), and Jim Kilpatrick (Ann). She was also blessed and survived by 15 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
Her life of 96 years (born January 19, 1923) was filled with loving service to others as a pastor's wife at Lyerly Baptist Church (GA), Shelbyville Mills Baptist Church (TN), Bellwood Baptist Church (Atlanta, GA), and Buford Highway Baptist Church (Doraville, GA). She was a great musician skillfully playing the piano, organ, vibraphone, marimba, accordion, drums, and bells. A few years ago, she sang the national anthem with the Buford First Baptist Silvertones at the Gwinnett Braves! She was a great educator having been the director of the Buford Highway Baptist Church Kindergarten for several years. She was an enthusiastic mission supporter alongside her husband and church, encouraging and supporting 75 missionaries around the globe for many years. She was a great encourager, bringing smiles as a clown to many patients as she visited room by room at Joan Glancy Hospital for ten years. She was a great artist having her own ceramic shop for ten years, and then later designing and making thousands of greeting cards over the past 26 years.
The family will receive friends at Flanigan Funeral Home, 4400 S. Lee St., Buford, GA 30518 from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, November 2nd. Her homegoing celebration will be Sunday, November 3rd at 2:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Buford, where she was a member. Rev. Dan Huff and Rev. Wayne Johnson will be leading the service. A graveside service will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park in Norcross, Ga. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to purchase Bibles for people around the globe through Baptist International Missions Inc (P.O. Box 9, Harrison TN 37341), which she and her husband supported for over 50 years.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 1, 2019