Abby R. Perry, age 31 of Millcreek Twp., passed away unexpectedly at her home of natural causes on Thursday May 16, 2019. She was born in Russell, Pa. (Warren County), on November 8, 1987, a daughter of Nancy R. Mack Goerlich and the late Jamie Goerlich.
Abby graduated from Eisenhower High School and furthered her education, graduating from Edinboro University with a degree in Early Childhood Psychology. She was currently employed at Early Connections.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband Jonathan Perry; one brother, Cole Goerlich; paternal grandmother, Nancy E. Goerlich, and many extended family and friends.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. Erie, PA 16506, on Wednesday, May 22, from 4 until 7 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, at the Russell United Methodist Church, 17 North Main St. Russell, Pa. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 20, 2019