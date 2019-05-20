Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Russell United Methodist Church
17 North Main St.
Russell, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Abby Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Abby R. Perry


1987 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Abby R. Perry Obituary
Abby R. Perry, age 31 of Millcreek Twp., passed away unexpectedly at her home of natural causes on Thursday May 16, 2019. She was born in Russell, Pa. (Warren County), on November 8, 1987, a daughter of Nancy R. Mack Goerlich and the late Jamie Goerlich.

Abby graduated from Eisenhower High School and furthered her education, graduating from Edinboro University with a degree in Early Childhood Psychology. She was currently employed at Early Connections.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband Jonathan Perry; one brother, Cole Goerlich; paternal grandmother, Nancy E. Goerlich, and many extended family and friends.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. Erie, PA 16506, on Wednesday, May 22, from 4 until 7 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, at the Russell United Methodist Church, 17 North Main St. Russell, Pa. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o the funeral home.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now