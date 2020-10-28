1/1
Abraham Goldstein
On October 16, 2020, Abraham Goldstein, loving husband and father of three daughters, passed away at the age of 98.

Evelyn, his wife of 72 blissful years, had passed away in January of this year, and he was looking forward to joining her in the afterlife. Now they will be together again. They were a wonderful, friendly couple and are sadly missed by everyone who knew them.

Abraham was a WWII veteran before becoming an optometrist in Erie, Pa. He and Evelyn retired to a beautiful mobile home park in Florida in 1988. There, Abe won several tennis tournaments, and he and Evelyn enjoyed the pool every morning. They went on cruises to the Caribbean and Mexico, and had yearly passes to Walt Disney World and the other theme parks in Florida. They had a wonderful life in Florida.

Abraham is survived by three daughters, Diane Heller, Judith Goldstein, and Darlene Przybyszewski, sons-in-law, Lee Heller and Robert Przybyszewski, and two grandchildren, Steven Przybyszewski and Elaine Przybyszewski.

Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 28, 2020.
