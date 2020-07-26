Ada C. Parker, 94, of Akron, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020.
She was born in Erie, Pa. to Charles and Neola Gest on July 25, 1925.
She was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Harry J. Parker.
Ada enjoyed traveling with her late husband. Her favorite place always remained New York City, where she enjoyed Broadway shows.
Ada was a very sweet, kind and classy lady. Everyone who met her instantly liked her and felt her warmth and love. She will be truly missed by her friends.
A private burial service was held at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park.
.
.