Ada C. Parker
1925 - 2020
Ada C. Parker, 94, of Akron, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020.

She was born in Erie, Pa. to Charles and Neola Gest on July 25, 1925.

She was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Harry J. Parker.

Ada enjoyed traveling with her late husband. Her favorite place always remained New York City, where she enjoyed Broadway shows.

Ada was a very sweet, kind and classy lady. Everyone who met her instantly liked her and felt her warmth and love. She will be truly missed by her friends.

A private burial service was held at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park.

To share a memory, send a condolence or light a candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 26, 2020
She graduated in 1943 from Lawrence Park High School. She's my best friend's aunt. A very pretty lady.
Deanne Ogden
Friend
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
