Adam Thomas Spada
1973 - 2020
Adam Thomas Spada, 47, of Erie, went home to be with his Savior on Friday, November 6, 2020, at his residence. He was born on September 16, 1973, the beloved son of Henry E. Spada and Mary Ann Yacobozzi.

He was a kind and gentle person who loved his children and family dearly. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Adam attended Erie Technical High School. He was the proprietor of Spada Painting Company for many years. He was the proud father of his two children, Anna Kate and Adam Thomas II.

Adam was preceded in death by both his paternal and maternal grandparents and his brother, Christopher H. Spada.

In addition to his children and parents, he is survived by his brothers, Jason Spada (wife Heather) and their children, Ruby and Vincent, Rory Godfrey (fiancé Jordyn Parmenter) and their son, Rory II, Nicholas Spada (wife Rachel), and his sisters, Stephanie Spada Randazzo (husband Samuel) and their children, Gabrielle and Aliza, and Amy Spada Simonoff (husband Shawn) and their children, Isabella and Clementine. Also surviving is his nephew, Zachary Spada.

Arrangements are being handled by the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street. Due to COVID restrictions, visiting hours are limited to family for one hour on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.

Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc.
2122 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 459-3144
