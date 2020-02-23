|
Adelaide F. Rogers, age 96, of Erie, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Fairview Manor. She was born in Erie, on November 26, 1923, daughter of the late Bernard and Cecelia Kransky.
Adelaide loved to knit and play bingo.
She is survived by one son, John Rogers; two grandsons, Ray Rogers (Belinda) and Shawn Rogers (Peg); and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Robert and Theodore Rogers; one daughter, Mary Jean Lemire; and one granddaughter, Holly Rogers-Shuhart.
Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 23, 2020