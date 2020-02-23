Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656

Adelaide F. Rogers


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adelaide F. Rogers Obituary
Adelaide F. Rogers, age 96, of Erie, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Fairview Manor. She was born in Erie, on November 26, 1923, daughter of the late Bernard and Cecelia Kransky.

Adelaide loved to knit and play bingo.

She is survived by one son, John Rogers; two grandsons, Ray Rogers (Belinda) and Shawn Rogers (Peg); and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Robert and Theodore Rogers; one daughter, Mary Jean Lemire; and one granddaughter, Holly Rogers-Shuhart.

Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adelaide's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -