Adelaide Milburn
1929 - 2020
Adelaide Milburn, age 90, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was born in Erie, on December 26, 1929, daughter of the late Paul and Nora Duncan.

Adelaide was a caregiver for many people during her lifetime. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan. She loved to travel. Adelaide was known for her garage sales on 11th and Liberty. She was a Seventh Day Adventist and loved her Lord. She will be truly missed by her children and grandchildren with whom she loved spending time.

Survivors include her children, Dave Anderson (Adah) of Centerville; Mark Milburn (Betty), Heidi Phillis (Ron), and Kathleen Miller (John) of Erie; eight grandchildren, Mark Milburn (Nicole), Heather Milburn, John Miller Jr. (Ashley), Jennifer Miller, Paul Miller (Christina), Christopher Miller (Brittany), Danielle Grove (Terry), and Lukas Anderson (Briana); 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Milburn; sister, Claire Jacoby; brother, Paul Duncan; son-in-law, John S. Miller; and grandson, Mark M. Milburn Jr.

Friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service at Hope Cemetery on Rt. 18, on Monday at 11 a.m. At the family's request, contributions may be made to the family through the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hope Cemetery
