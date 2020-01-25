|
Adeline C. (Corapi) Giannamore, also known as "Addie" or "Grandma Addie," 94, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at St. Mary's Home.
She was born on October 12, 1925, in Ridgway, Pa., daughter of the late Frank and Antonia (Gallo) Corapi.
Addie was a member of St. Andrew Church and the Church's Ladies Guild. She an active, longtime volunteer for over 25 years, volunteering at the and Erie Homes for Children and Adults, receiving many awards from the Shriners Hospital, including an award for 7000 hours of volunteering there and also an award from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as an Outstanding Senior. She was a babysitter, enjoyed playing BINGO and loved cooking for her family.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman P. Giannamore; sisters, Mary Coursey and Angela Corapi; and brothers, Peter, John, William, Joseph, Anthony, Michael, Frank and Edward Corapi.
She is survived by her daughter, Jeanne Marie McLaughlin of Erie; sons, Gerald Giannamore (Susan) of Erie, Michael Giannamore (Karen) of Erie, Joseph Giannamore of Erie, Armand Giannamore (Jacqueline) of Farmington Hills, Mich., Frank Giannamore (Debbie) of Elk Ridge, Md. and Paul Giannamore of Erie; brother, Thomas Corapi (Marge) of Erie; 15 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard, on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., and are invited to attend a prayer service at the funeral home on Monday morning at 9:15 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at St. Andrew Church at 10:00 a.m.
Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Erie Homes for Children and Adults, 226 E. 27th St., Erie, PA 16504, or to , 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505 and the Barber National Institute, 100 Barber Place, Erie, PA 16507.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 25, 2020