Adelmo "Adam" A. Fiorenzo, age 91, of Erie, passed away on May 13th, 2019. He was born on May 27th, 1927, in Erie, the son of late V. James and Flora (Bonaminio) Fiorenzo.



Adam graduated from Strong Vincent High School in 1945.



Following graduation, Adam served in the U.S. Army. During his time in the Army, he was promoted to the rank of Staff Sargent while stationed in Italy during World War II.



He was employed at Firch Baking Co. for 42 years. Adam also owned and operated Eazo Bleach with his brother, Nello. Eazo Bleach served Erie residents and restaurants with bleach and soap products.



Adam, a devout Catholic, was a member of St. Paul's and Blessed Sacrament Church. For over 50 years, Adam sang masses at both parishes every week.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved siblings, Fillipa, Evelyn, Sam and Nello; his wife, Kathleen "Kay;" and son, Adam "Skip."



He is survived by four sons, Tom (Margaret) of Fayetteville, Ga., Jack (Jennifer) of Cranberry Township, Pa., Tim (Josette), and Rob (Lori) of Erie, Pa.; 15 grandchildren, Joni, Monica, Katie, Kayla, RJ, Mandy, Anthony, Kim, Nicole, Vinny, Matt, Justin, Keith, Niko, Bella; and five great-grandchildren.



Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass at St. Paul's Catholic Church on Saturday at 10:00 a.m.



Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to the .



