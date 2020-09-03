1/1
Agatha Veronica Florek Tyzinski
1924 - 2020
Agatha Veronica Florek Tyzinski, age 96, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020.

She was born on February 2, 1924, a daughter of the late John and Verona Sumihora Florek, of Edinboro, Pa.

She grew up working on the family farm on Florek Road and graduated from Edinboro High School in Edinboro, Pa. She married Clark Tyzinski on September 3, 1949.

She worked at Bliley Electric, Lake Shore Lumber in the office and as a cook for St. Boniface Grade School and Turnwald Park, Erie, Pa. She went on to work many years and eventually retire as a Teacher's Aide for Greene Township Elementary School.

She was a member of the Red Hat Society, a Eucharistic Minister at St. Boniface Church, loved to help and organize the renowned Florek Family Reunion since its inception almost 40 years ago, enjoyed cross country skiing, hiking, cooking and baking her special elderberry, rhubarb, apple, pumpkin and peach pies, and sticky cinnamon buns. Oh, can't forget her secret recipe for homemade sauerkraut. Making her traditional Sunday afternoon dinners, always making sure family and guests never walked away from her table without a full tank, were priority. If you didn't have second and third helpings, she made sure you did and repeatedly pointed out every single dish of food that she prepared sitting on the table in front of you.

She truly loved attending Mass, praying the Rosary and making her Cursillo.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clark M. Tyzinski on June 25, 2002, two sons, David M. Tyzinski on July 30, 1968 and Gerald on May 14, 2011, sisters, Sophia Kloecker, Helen Erdman, Justine Wisniewski, Cecelia Tschannen, Catherine Chamberlain and brothers, Ralph, John, Florian, and Louis Florek.

She is survived by her sons, Mark (JoAnn) Tyzinski, of Amelia, Ohio and Timothy (Sherry) Tyzinski of Erie Pa., grandchildren, David, Cory, Kelly, Leah, Meredith, Gregory, Tyler, Jenna, Carter and Collin, great-grandchildren, Ella, Alex, Hudson, Liam, Finn, Silas, Ainsley, Ethan, Samuel, Lainey and Eli, a sister, Margaret Zaphiris, and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. on Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and also on Saturday at St. Boniface Church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

Burial will be in Mount of Olives Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Kuhl Hose Volunteer Fire Dept, St. Boniface Food Pantry. or Cathedral Prep Athletics.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 3, 2020.
