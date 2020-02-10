|
Agnes C. Gehres age 101, of Millcreek, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Western Reserve.
She was born in Braddock, Pa. on October 24, 1918, a daughter of the late John and Agnes Stankey.
Agnes Graduated from Waterford High School.
She married her husband Leo on November 21, 1944 and for 59 years, they owned and operated the Vernondale Motel. Agnes was a member of St. Julia's Church.She enjoyed antiques, gardening, going to house sales and vacationing in Florida with her husband. Agnes was an excellent cook and a wonderful wife, mother, aunt and a friend to anybody. She also enjoyed visiting with all of the wonderful guests she had at the motel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leo E. Gehres in 2009; three sisters, Helen Beisel, Margaret Gorney and Ann Lemock; and four brothers, Joseph, John, Paul and Steve Stankey.
Agnes is survived by her son, Jim Gehres and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to than the wonderful staff at Western Reserve for their excellent care and compassion they gave Agnes.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Ave.) on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Julia Church, 638 Roslyn Ave, Erie, PA 16505. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, 1209 Sassafras Street, Erie, PA 16501 or the American Red Cross, 4961 Pittsburgh Ave, Erie, PA 16509.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 10, 2020