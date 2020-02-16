|
Agnes Kwitowski, age 93, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was born on June 28, 1926 in Erie, the daughter of Italian immigrants, Joseph Fedei and Mary DiLetta Piunno Fedei.
On November 8, 1947, she married the love of her life, Bernard Kwitowski, who preceded her in death on July 8, 1980.
She is survived by her children: Casimir (Mary Jean), of Erie; Bernadette (Bob) Gunter of Fairview; and Sheila (Don) Krahe of Erie. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Heather (Brian) Rifkin, of Hattiesburg, Miss.; Bernard Kwitowski, (Nicole), of Allentown, Pa., Holly (Josh) McCaffrey, of Crystal Lake, Ill.; Pat Coniglio of Erie; Bill Coniglio of Fairview, Ken Krahe (Margaret) of Oconomowoc, Wis.; Don (Jessie) Krahe, of Butler, Pa. and Kelly (Mike) Vitelli of Waterford. She is further survived by her great- grandchildren, the lights of her life: Zachary and Nicholas Rifkin, Abigail, Elizabeth and Theresa Krahe, Madison and Isabella Krahe, Cazzy, Caiden and Colby Kwitowski, and Cole and Emma Vitelli, one sister, Jean Johnston of Erie, along with several nieces and nephews; two of whom were special to her: Jeannie Bruce and Marilyn Wisniewski.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and the following brothers and sisters: George, Dominick, John and Raymond Fedei and sisters, Frances Goleski, Mary Calabrese and Angeline Ives.
Agnes was a proud grandmother and great-grandmother who doted on all of her ten great-grandchildren. Never could one of them leave her without the gift of a 5-dollar bill. She remembered everyone's special occasion and made sure they all received appropriate cards, never missing even one. Agnes traveled to Italy and Alaska with her granddaughter's family and she loved to reminisce about those trips. She was the quintessential Italian grandma who loved to cook and share her signature Italian dishes with all of her relatives and friends. She was a very independent woman who still drove, got her hair done weekly, enjoyed shopping for groceries and visiting with family frequently. Agnes was a die-hard Cleveland Indians fan and loved doing crossword puzzles. She will be sorely missed by her many friends and family.
Friends and relatives may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd. on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend a prayer service there on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the emergency departments of St. Vincent and UPMC Hamot and especially the staff who cared so lovingly for her, on the 5th and 7th floors of UPMC Hamot. The family suggests that remembrances be sent to a .
