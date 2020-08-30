1/1
Agnes M. Briggs Flanagan
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Agnes's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June 23, 1926 - August 4, 2020

Agnes Flanagan, matriarch of the California branch of the Flanagan family, joined her husband, Daniel J. Flanagan Jr., in Heaven on August 4th.

They are interred together at Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo, Calif.

Agnes was born in Ridgeway, Pa., raised in Wesleyville, and completed nurses' training at St. Vincent's Hospital School of Nursing in Erie, Pa., proudly serving her country in the United States Cadet Nurse Corps.

She married Dan in 1948 and then moved with her new family to California in September of 1953. She was an active member of her community, original member of the Embroiderers Guild of San Mateo County, member of the Assistance League of San Mateo County since 1967, Past President of the Women's Guild of St. Timothy's Parish in San Mateo, regular parishioner of Our Lady of Angels in Burlingame, and an enthusiastic family historian, traveling with friends for annual genealogy research expeditions.

She is survived by her brother Daniel Briggs (Rose) as well as three children, seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren: Dan (Margie) Flanagan, Kathleen Benker, and Anne Flanagan-Pinkston (Bruce); Brian (Amy) Flanagan, Michael (Kelli) Flanagan, James (Michael) Flanagan-Gillaspie, Suzanne (Nathan) Mohr, Katie Pinkston, Erin Pinkston (Michael), and Sean Pinkston; Aaron (Kayla) and Tiana Mohr, Lane, Brenna, Ace, Brilyn, Jaron, Rilynn, and Henry Flanagan, and Noel and Matthew Gillaspie; and William and Jameson Mohr.

Those named, as well as Agnes's many nieces and nephews, and her extended family, will forever cherish her adventurous spirit, her eye for fashion, and her artistic heart.

A celebration of Agnes's life (including her favorite: Wesleyville Specials) will be held when it is safe to get together.

The family requests donations to Operation Smile or St. Vincent de Paul be made in Agnes's name.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved