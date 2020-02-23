|
Agnes P. Borowicz Majczyk, 91, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at LECOM Senior Living Center. She was born in Erie, on June 6, 1928, a daughter of the late Maximillian and Maryanna Szocki Borowicz.
Agnes graduated from St. Stanislaus Grade School and attended St. Benedict Academy. She was a former member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Majczyk, Jr.; three brothers, Alois, Joseph, and Leo Borowicz; and four sisters, Antoinette Borowicz, Sophie Upton, Angela Kosobucki, and Theresa Modzelewski.
Survivors include her daughter, Elaine Lis and her husband, Joseph, of Greene Township; two grandchildren, John Lis and his fiancé, Jafa, and Kevin Lis and his wife, Mandy; four great-grandchildren, Cooper, Carter, Carson, and Chloe; one brother, Edward Borowicz and his wife, Constance, of Erie; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
Services and burial were private, in Calvary Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Belle Valley Fire Department, 1514 Norcross Rd., Erie, PA 16510.
