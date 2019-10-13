|
Agnes R. Blood, age 99, formerly of West Springfield, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Manor
She was born in Girard Township, on February 27, 1920, daughter of the late John and Jennie Mosher Mohr.
Agnes was a 1938 graduate of Rice Avenue Union High School.
She had numerous jobs, such as payroll for Jake Jacobsen and Nickel Plate Railroad in Conneaut, Ohio; prior to her retirement she had been a tax collector for Conneaut Township from 1964-1986.
She started attending Girard Alliance Church at the age of 12, and held many positions there through the years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jess C. "Jack" Blood and her brothers, Charles, Donald, Richard and Arthur Mohr and a sister, Evelyn Hathaway.
Agnes is survived by a son, Richard A. (Dolores) Blood of West Springfield and two daughters, Nancy C. (David) Pugh of Girard and Karen S. (Kurt) Kibler of Cranesville and a sister, Leta Belanger. She is further survived by four grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews, including her nephew Donald Dunn who had lived with Mr. and Mrs. Blood.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard, on Tuesday, October 15th from 4-7 p.m. and on Wednesday, October 16th at Girard Alliance Church, 229 Rice Ave., from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m., with Rev. Clyde Davis officiating.
Private burial will be at Girard Cemetery, at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Girard Alliance Church, or to The Friends of Pleasant Ridge Manor, 8300 West Ridge Rd., Girard, PA 16417.
The family would like to thank the staff of Unit H at Pleasant Ridge Manor for their kindness, caring, compassion and patience shown to Agnes and her family.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 13, 2019