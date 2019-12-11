|
|
|
|
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
View Map
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
|
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
View Map
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
|
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
View Map
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
|
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
8:45 PM
View Map
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
|
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
St. Ann Roman Catholic Church
|
East 10th and East Avenue
|
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
St. Ann Roman Catholic Church
|
East 10th and East Avenue
|
Agnes Ruza Priscaro
1935 - 2019
|
|
|
Agnes Ruza Priscaro, age 84, of Erie, passed away from this life to eternal life on Sunday, December 8, 2019, on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, at Bickford Senior Living. She was born at home in Erie, on February 22, 1935, to the late Stephen Joseph Ruza and Anna Agnes (Zavazan) Ruza.
She is the beloved mother of three sons who survive her: Rev. Jerry S. Priscaro, of Erie, Mark E. Priscaro, of Pleasanton, Calif., and Jon A. Priscaro and his wife Tracy, of Erie. She shared life with two sisters: Sister Elizabeth "Betty" Ruza SSJ and Sister Maria Assumpta SSJ, of the Sisters of St. Joseph here in Erie. She was the grandmother of Jeffrey and Michael Priscaro of Pleasanton, Calif., along with two granddaughters, Danielle and Ashley Priscaro of Erie. She also enjoyed her many get-togethers with cousins, including: Mary Ann Shade, of Union City, Pa.; Christine (Lutzo) Evans, of Anchorage, Alaska and her husband Bill and family; Michael Lutzo Jr. and his partner Teresa Camilli, of Union City, Pa.; Fred Shade, of Cleveland, Ohio; Melanie Shade, of Columbus, Ohio; Terry and Tracy Shade and Family, of Edinboro, Pa.; Leo Swigonski and his wife Sharon and family of Erie; Alan Swigonski and his wife Linda and family, of Erie; and Becky Swigonski and family of Erie.
Agnes was a very well educated and intelligent woman. She attended Holy Family Catholic School, graduating in 1949. She was a 1953 graduate of the former St. Benedict Academy. She graduated in 1957 from St. Vincent School of Nursing. She attended Villa Maria College, graduating in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science in nursing. In 1977, she was the first woman to graduate from Gannon College with dual master's degrees, including a Master of Arts in social sciences/social work (MSW) and a Master of Education (M.Ed.) in guidance and counseling. In 1995, she earned a Doctor of Ministry (D.Min.) degree in pastoral music from the Graduate Theological Foundation, in Indiana. She furthered her professional credentials by becoming a certified marriage and family therapist to compliment her nursing and administrative skills.
For 60 years she dedicated her life to serving others as a Registered Nurse (RN). Early on in her working career she was a community health nurse and school nurse for the Allegheny County Department of Health, in Pittsburgh. She also worked as a head nurse at Hamot Hospital. She continued her nursing career with Medi-Center, Erie, the Visiting Nurses Association of Erie, and as a Nursing Supervisor for St. Joseph Apartments, Erie.
She also built up an incredible resume of community service in the Erie area over her working career. She was an active member of the following organizations: Housing and Neighborhood Development Services (HANDS); Community Shelter Services Inc.; Community Country Day School; American Association of Marriage Family Therapists; American Association Counseling Development; The of Northwest PA; Association of Multi-Cultural Counselors; Pennsylvania Primary Health Care Association; Northwest Pennsylvania Rural AIDS Alliance; Pennsylvania Multi-Cultural Planning Committee on Aging; Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing, ETA XI Chapter; National Association of Community Health Centers; Kiwanis Club; St. Mark Seminary Auxiliary; Pastoral Musicians Association; and Church Women United. She was also affiliated with the Community of Caring. She provided nursing services for a number of years at L' Arche of Erie. She also served, at various times in her life, as a member of the Board of Directors for the following organizations: Migrant Clinicians Network; Area Agency on Aging; Housing and Neighborhood Development Service (HANDS); Community Shelter Services Inc.; and Community Country Day School. One of her Greatest joys was serving as a founder and eventually the executive director/ nurse administrator for Multi-Cultural Health Education Delivery Systems known as MHEDS for more than four decades. She also served as an adjunct faculty member at Gannon University. She was appointed by Mayor Tullio to begin serving on the Erie Housing Authority in 1980 and reappointed to serve as chairwoman from 1984 - 2016, during the terms of four Erie mayors. In 2004, Agnes was honored by the Housing Authority of the City of Erie and Mayor Richard Filippi with the renaming of the 24th and Bauer Street Apartments to Agnes R. Priscaro Apartments. She was also selected and honored as part of a Dynamic Dozen Women Making History by the Mercy Center for Women. Agnes was a dedicated, and faith-filled member of Holy Family Church in her youth, and then St. Ann Church throughout her adult years. For 25 years she was the volunteer church organist for weekend and holy day masses at St. Ann Roman Catholic Church. She also played at most weddings and funerals held there. Agnes especially loved playing the organ, singing, and directing the choir.
She loved serving as a teacher at the former Community Country Day School, and Kiwanis Choir Director for Youth, at the John E. Horan Garden Apartments, and Erie Heights for thirteen years. She also was a member of the Gannon University Flute Choir for ten years.
Agnes loved her faith, her family, her church, and her work dearly. They were all motivating forces in her life. She was a very talented musician with the ability to play the organ, banjo, piano, harpsichord, and flute in a very melodic way.
She was preceded in death by several members of the Zavazan, Ruza, Lutzo, Shade, Swigonski, Pecoraro, and Priscaro families, with whom she enjoyed many good times.
Family and friends will be received at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th St., on Thursday, December 12th from 7 - 9 p.m. and on Friday from 2 - 5 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. A special prayer service will be held at 8:45 p.m. on Friday. Family and friends will also be received at St. Ann Roman Catholic Church, located at East 10th and East Avenue, on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass at 11 a.m., celebrated by her son, the Rev. Jerry S. Priscaro. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the following non-profit organizations: St. Ann Church Building Fund, MHEDS Erie, the Barber National Institute, the Kiwanis Club, and / or the Housing Authority of the City of Erie. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 11, 2019