Agnes S. (Kaliszewski) Kinem


1932 - 2020
Agnes S. (Kaliszewski) Kinem, age 87, of Millcreek, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Born in Erie, on August 18, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Victoria (Paczynski) Kaliszewski.

Agnes worked at GTE/Verizon for over 30 years. She loved to golf with her late husband, Robert, and continued that for many years. She was very simple in many aspects of her life.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Kinem, who passed in 1996; two sisters, Ann Blasic and Irene Wilson; and two brothers, Joseph and Thomas Kaliszewski.

Survivors include four sisters-in-law, Therese Kinem, Patricia Wingrove, husband Val, Marjorie Jones, husband Ronald, and Susan Kaliszewski-Norman, husband Ron, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Entombment will be private at Gate of Heaven Cemetery Mausoleum. Private arrangements were handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd.

Memorials may be made to Because You Care, 6041 West Road, McKean, PA 16426, or Emmaus Soup Kitchen, 345 E. 9th St., Erie, PA 16503. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 5, 2020
