Agustin "Pai" Hernandez
1936 - 2020
Agustin "Pai" Hernandez, age 83, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He was born in Loiza, Puerto Rico, on August 28, 1936, son of the late Cornelio Hernandez and Magarita Rivera.

Agustin enjoyed watching baseball, boxing, and visiting with friends and family.

He is survived by one brother, Juan; three sons, Agustin Jr., Jose (Erika), and Edwin (Renee); four daughters, Ruth, Lizette (Jaime), Maria (Greg), and Lucy (Edrick); and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A private family gathering will be held by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
