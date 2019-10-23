Home

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:30 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
1953 - 2019
Alan F. Rogers Obituary
Alan F. Rogers, age 65, of Murrells Inlet, S.C., and formerly of Erie, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, in Jamestown, N.Y. Born in Erie, on December 24, 1953, he was a son of Lois (Powers) Rogers, of Erie and the late Frederick R. Rogers.

Alan retired from Hammermill Paper Co. and worked building and remodeling homes. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Alan Rogers.

Besides his mother, he is survived by his wife, Julianne Seekins Rogers, of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; a daughter, Cari Rogers (Randy Bish), of Wattsburg; a son, Maj. Kyle Rogers, U.S. Army and his wife, Meredith, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; two grandchildren, Emily Rose Rogers and John Baraniewicz; three brothers, Gary Rogers, wife Sherry, Darryl Rogers, wife Jennifer, and Brian Rogers, wife Wendy, all of Erie; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and stepchildren also survive.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Thursday from 3 p.m. until the time of a funeral service at 7:30 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to American Legion, Post 773, 4109 West 12th Street, Erie, PA 16505, or to , 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 23, 2019
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 23, 2019
