Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
1961 - 2019
Alan Gray Obituary
Alan Gray age 58, of Erie, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in Kittanning, Pa., on April 23, 1961 a son of Kenneth and Martha Boney Gray.

Alan graduated from Tech Memorial High School in 1980.

He worked as a car mechanic at for several years, and most recently drove bus for GECAC for the past 16 years.

Al was a big NASCAR fan and enjoyed watching races. He enjoyed working on cars, building models, gardening and was a lover of cats.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ralph and Ida Boney and his paternal grandparents, Homer and Ellen Gray.

In addition to his parents, Alan is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Gray; four siblings, Barbara Piechotka and her husband Russ, Linda Reynolds and her husband Tom, Dennis Gray, and Nancy Dombrowski and her husband Tim; nephews and nieces, Andrew, Devin, Sarah and Gina; and his good friend, Jackie Dzuricky.

Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W 26th Street (at Powell Ave) on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the A.N.N.A. Shelter 1555 E. 10th Street, Erie, Pa 16511

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 27, 2019
