Alan J. Clement, age 65, of Erie passed away on Friday, January 23, 2020. He was born in Erie on May 15, 1954 a son of the late Albert J. and Enis M. (DeCarolis) Clement.
Alan had worked at Olive Garden, Syd's Place and most recently as an assembler through the Barber Center work program. He enjoyed spending time with his family, riding around the peninsula, playing video games and watching the Steelers. Alan also had a fondness for elephants and going to the movies.
He is survived by his siblings, Nancy Mattson, husband James of Waterford, Richard Clement, wife Karen of Fairview, Maria Carano of Erie and Thomas Clement, wife Vonnie of Laurel, Maryland; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces.
Friends are invited to call on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. A service will be held there on Tuesday at 10 a.m., with Rev. Marc Miller of West Erie Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Barber National Institute, 100 Barber Place, Erie, PA 16507. Alan's family would like to thank all his caregivers from the Barber Center and especially those at his last residence on Hampshire Road for their wonderful care.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 26, 2020