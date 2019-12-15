|
Alan J. Haraldson, age 71, passed away on December 13th, 2019 at Pleasant Ridge Manor surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa, February 18, 1948 to the late Alvin Haraldson and Lorraine Miller Haraldson Stanek.
Alan graduated from Fort Dodge Senior High School, class of 1966; and went on to join the United States Navy. He served in the Navy for four proud years from 1968 to 1972, before moving to Erie where he worked as a welder, maintenance man and as an electrician throughout his career for many manufacturing companies including: Zurn Industries/Ameridrives retiring in 2003, and General Electric retiring in 2011.
In addition to his parents, Alan was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Haraldson, and his mother and father in law, Edward and Virginia Riewaldt.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years; Virginia "Ginny" Riewaldt Haraldson, his daughter Jennifer Rachocki (Gregory), his son Derek Haraldson (Joyce) and his grandson Logan Rachocki. Alan is further survived by his brother, Dennis Haraldson, his sister Jeana Grandors (John), and his sister-in-law Rosario "Chato" Haraldson as well as many nieces and nephews.
Alan was always willing to help anyone in any way he could. He especially loved to bring a smile to a child's face. That love of children inspired him to become Erie's "Real Santa" in 2001, getting his start at Jr's Last Laugh and continuing with First Night Erie, Harborcreek Light up the Night, the Erie Zoo and many others. He retired his Santa Hat in 2010. Alan loved spending time with his family, especially his grandson Logan, riding his Harley, swimming in his pool and playing with his two dogs Mysti and Ory. His family would like to thank all the staff in the "K" wing of Pleasant Ridge Manor, for their kindness and compassion.
Friends are invited to call on the family at the Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road, Tuesday, December 17, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 7:00 p.m. with full military honors to follow.
Memorials may be made to UPMC Family Hospice 1700 Peach Street Erie, 16501, or the Erie Humane Society 2407 Zimmerly Rd, Erie, PA 16506
