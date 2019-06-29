|
Alan J. Saadi, age 79, of Greenville, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday June 22, 2019 in UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh, after a brief battle with cancer.
Alan was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on February 9, 1940 to Alexi and Frances (Creighton) Saadi. He was a 1957 graduate of Strong Vincent High School in Erie and entered the U.S. Air Force that same year. He was stationed at Loring Air Force Base, Caribou, Maine with the 42nd Transportation Squadron.
Al married the former Julie A. Hunt on November 22, 1974 and together they enjoyed 45 happy years of marriage. In 1968 he moved to Greenville and opened Saadi Carpet Installation, working for many contractors and furniture stores. In 1970 he became the operator of Reynolds ARCO and in 1976 he opened Saadi Auto Service, Car Wash and Gasoline Station.
Al had good friends in both Erie and the Greenville area, who were entertained by his many stories and experiences. He was known first for his dedication to his family, sharp intelluct, quick wit and the ability to cut to the heart of the matter and present solutions to any problem. He was of the Catholic Faith. Al had a vast collection of old and new machinery and tools. He had the ability to fix anything and was creative and exceptional in woodworking, designing and crafting nautical tables, lamps, clocks, signs and more.
He was a voracious reader and curious about everything. He could engage anyone on any subject and was especially interested and well-read in worldwide political history. Al was a loving and dedicated father to his only child and was a loving loyal and caring husband. He will be remembered and forever cherished for all that he was to them.
He is survived by his wife Julie, son; Alan Robert Saadi, a brother; Robert E. Saadi and his wife Lilian, his friend and mother-in-law; Beverly A. Hunt, a niece; Yvonne Saadi and a nephew; Bobby Saadi. The family would to extend their appreciation to the UPMC Network for their compassionate care.
Per Al's wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to Strayhaven Animal Shelter 94 Donation Rd. Greenville, PA 16125. Visitors are welcome to sign the online guest book at www.loutzenhiserfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St. Greenville.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 29, 2019