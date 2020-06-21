Alan Michael "Big Al" McLaughlin, age 72, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly due to an accident on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born in Erie on September 18, 1947, son of the late R. Neil and Rita Spiegelhalter McLaughlin.
Alan worked all his life. He was self-employed as an Auctioneer and after his retirement, he still loved to work, doing maintenance and cutting wood. Alan was a member of St. James R.C. Church, where he served as a lecturer.
In addition to his parents, Alan was preceded in death by an infant sister, Sharon Jane McLaughlin. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sally Ann McLaughlin; three brothers, Tom (Carol), Ronnie, and Jim (Jan) McLaughlin; five sisters, Annette (Terry) Trimble, Dorothy Jean (Ken) Brandt, Janet McLaughlin, Kathy McLaughlin, and Marilyn (Mike) Gallagher; one uncle, Al Kohler; and several nieces and nephews.
A private mass will be held for Alan at St. James R.C. Church. Burial will take place at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery on Thursday at 11 a.m., with Military Honors rendered by the Erie Crawford County Veterans Burial Detail.
Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 21, 2020.