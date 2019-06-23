Erie Times-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
814 454 0156
Memorial Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:30 PM
Sacred Heart Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Merryman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan R. (Al) Merryman


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alan R. (Al) Merryman Obituary
Alan R. (Al) Merryman, age 82, of Erie, died Wednesday evening, June 19, 2019, at Sarah A. Reed Retirement Center of a lengthly illness.

He was born February 2, 1937, the son of the late Howard E. And Grace Wurst Merryman.

Al attended Academy High School, where he met the love of his life, Marilyn Morey Merryman. Al and Marilyn were married on September 21, 1957. They were married for nearly 50 years and had three sons. Al was employed for many years at Waste Management and always worked hard to provide for his family. He was an avid fisherman and model train enthusiast. Al and Marilyn spent many enjoyable hours at Presque Isle.

Marilyn preceded Al in death on June 22, 2007. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, James, his brother-in-law James Morey and his daughter-in-law Catherine Merryman.

He is survived by his sister Barbara Swenson and her husband Richard; his sons and their wives - Howard and Jean, David and Karen, and Brian and Beth; grandchildren Diane Russell (Shawn), Sarah, Jared, Alyson, Alexander, and Noah Merryman, and Kiersten Lazerevic (Robert); great-granddaughters Ellie, Macy, and Abby Russell; sister-in-law Sharon Morey, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Friends are invited to attend a memorial Mass for Alan on Monday, June 24 at 1:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church.

Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to the Sacred Heart Food Pantry.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
Download Now