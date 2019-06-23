Alan R. (Al) Merryman, age 82, of Erie, died Wednesday evening, June 19, 2019, at Sarah A. Reed Retirement Center of a lengthly illness.



He was born February 2, 1937, the son of the late Howard E. And Grace Wurst Merryman.



Al attended Academy High School, where he met the love of his life, Marilyn Morey Merryman. Al and Marilyn were married on September 21, 1957. They were married for nearly 50 years and had three sons. Al was employed for many years at Waste Management and always worked hard to provide for his family. He was an avid fisherman and model train enthusiast. Al and Marilyn spent many enjoyable hours at Presque Isle.



Marilyn preceded Al in death on June 22, 2007. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, James, his brother-in-law James Morey and his daughter-in-law Catherine Merryman.



He is survived by his sister Barbara Swenson and her husband Richard; his sons and their wives - Howard and Jean, David and Karen, and Brian and Beth; grandchildren Diane Russell (Shawn), Sarah, Jared, Alyson, Alexander, and Noah Merryman, and Kiersten Lazerevic (Robert); great-granddaughters Ellie, Macy, and Abby Russell; sister-in-law Sharon Morey, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Friends are invited to attend a memorial Mass for Alan on Monday, June 24 at 1:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church.



Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to the Sacred Heart Food Pantry.



Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits. Published in the Erie Times-News on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary