Albert A. Amoroso, 87, of Corry, Pa., died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the home of his son, in Middletown Township, Media, Pa.
He was born on July 12, 1932, in Corry, Pa., and was a lifelong resident.
He attended Corry Area High School. Albert was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during the Korean War. He was employed by McInnes Steel for 32 years in the maintenance department, retiring in October 1984, and also did general home improvements.
Albert was a parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Corry and a member of the VFW Post #264.
He was the son of the late Giovannia and Teresa Baglioni Amoroso; husband of the late Lavon "Bonnie" Davis Amoroso; and brother of the late Grace Amoroso, who died at birth, Philip P., Theodore J., Joseph A., and Anthony S. Amoroso.
Albert is survived by a daughter, Stacy Parks and her husband Robin; a son, Albert A. Amoroso and his wife Margaret Judge; a brother, Ralph J. Amoroso and his wife Judy; and a sister-in-law, Gladys Amoroso.
He is also survived by three grandchildren, Alex, Laura and Michael; and several niece and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Corry, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Erie VA Medical Center, 135 E. 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508.
Arrangements are under the care of the Bracken Funeral Home, Inc., 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 1, 2020