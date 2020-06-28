Albert B. Casey, III, of Kenmore, N.Y., passed away on June 26, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Eileen (nee Schneider) Casey, loving father of Eileen (Thomas) Sylves, Bud Casey, James Casey and Ann (Don) Speranzini, adoring grandfather of nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and dearest brother of Sally (Albert) Mink, Karen (Ronald) Morse, George (Julie) Casey, Rosanne (Daniel) Marchini and the late Colleen (late Clarence) Dolan.
He is also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately by the family.
Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, P.O. Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240-0590.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 28, 2020.