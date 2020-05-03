|
|
Albert F. "Al" Filippo, age 100, of Erie, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Sarah Reed Retirement Center. Born February 24, 1920, in Erie, he was a son of the late Constatino and Antoinette (Amendola) Filippo.
Al attended East High and worked as a pipe fitter at General Electric for nearly 40 years before his retirement in 1981. His work was put on hold by World War II, where he served in the United States Navy on the SS Mary Austin. He was part of the American Campaign in the European, African, and Middle Eastern Theatre from 1943 to 1945.
He enjoyed going to the YMCA well into his 90s, swimming and working out. Al spent a lot of time in his yard and gardening. He was always tinkering and was never idle. An avid woodworker, he made many things including furniture and clocks. He was the first to offer his help to family and friends to fix something.
In February, Al's family and friends gathered to celebrate his 100th Birthday at Sarah Reed. It was a celebration of his life well lived.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 75 years, Mary D. (Riazzi) Filippo in 2016; three brothers, Louis, John, and Armand Filippo; and three sisters, Matilda Camera, Lena Filippo, and Yolando Filippo.
Survivors include his son, Gary Filippo, wife Nancy, of Alabama; a daughter, Annette Heinrich, husband Jack, of Erie; grandchildren, (he was "Papa" to) Jeff Heinrich, wife Kristin, Shelly Iams, fiancé Craig Gob, Sherry Traegde, husband Mark, and Mark Filippo; five great-grandchildren, Christopher and Jillian Heinrich, Sarah Chase, and Benjamin and Emily Iams; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass with family was held at Our Lady of Peace Church with entombment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., assisted the family with arrangements.
Al's family would like to thank the nurses, aides and staff at Sarah Reed for all the love and special care they gave him over the past several years.
Memorials may be made to the Needy Fund at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th St., Erie, PA 16506, or to the Sarah Reed Retirement Center, 227 West 22nd St., Erie, PA 16502. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 3, 2020