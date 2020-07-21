Albert "Missip" Hampton, age 68, of Erie, Pa., passed away peacefully, on July 18, 2020, at St. Vincent's Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Al Daniel and Laura L. Dority-Hampton.
He was born on August 15, 1951, in Columbia County Georgia.
He attended Washington School, worked odd jobs and later joined the Jobs Corps and received his GED. He lived in Erie for over 50 years.
He worked for International Paper formerly known as Hammer Mill for over 26 years.
He loved spending time with his family and friends; he was one of the best fast dancer around town and was the life of the party. He enjoyed watching old westerns and playing games of chance or Backgammon. He was very stylish when he dressed from his hats, button down shirts, slacks and Stacey Adam shoes. He was a very giving person, always trying to help others out, those who knew him was very fortunate. His favorite thing to say was "boy I'm hard!" and that he was. He will be truly missed by his family and close friends.
In addition to his parents, Albert was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents,, Guy and Emma Appling Hampton; and maternal grandparents, Henry and Laura Butler Dority; uncles, Jack and Emmerson Dority; aunts, Annie M. Dunn and Ruth Dorsey; his beloved daughter, Yolanda Renee Jones; and grandson, Devonte Albert Duck.
He leaves to cherish his memories a lifelong companion of 37 years, Elnora "Noble" Jones; children – three daughters, all of Erie, Pa., Lamona (Gonna) Hubbart, Angela (Rodeny) Payne, and Sharhonda Lucas and four sons, Shannon Jones of Erie, Pa., Terrance Graham of Erie, Pa., Albert (Ashley) Jones of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Lemuel Cooley of Laurel, Ms.; four sisters, Ann (Raymond) Carter of Erie, Pa., Pat (Jerry) Bennett of August, Ga., Patricia Butts of Harlem, Ga, and Stacy Goodwin (Dewight) Nelson of Erie, Pa.; twenty-six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. with a private family funeral to follow with Rev. Amos Goodwine, Jr. eulogizing at Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Ave, Erie, Pa., with interment at Erie Cemetery.
