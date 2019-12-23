|
Albert John Schnell, age 91, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his loved ones.
Al was born in Erie, on August 25, 1928, the son of the late Albert and Catherine Koch Schnell.
He was the youngest of four children and was predeceased by his three sisters, Alberta K. Herman, Dorothy Urban, and Kathleen Cichocki.
Al was a founder and operator of multiple automotive-related businesses for over 60 years. Beginning in the early 1950s as a car salesman for State Sales, Inc. with Donald "Don" Heberle, and later opening several of his own businesses, including a car dealership, Plaza Auto Sales in the mid 1950s, Lake Erie Bumper Plating, Inc. in 1963 and he later was a founder of Auto Body Connection, Inc. that was located at 801 West 12th until 2006. During the early 50s, he and his wife Irene acquired and operated Merrymorn Poodle Kennels for eight years, introducing a breed of poodle from England. They specialized in the breeding, showing and grooming of poodles. Al was a Eucharistic Minister for over ten years, serving at St. Jude Parish and to his fellow parishioners at St. Marys, Asbury Ridge.
He is survived by his wife Irene (Matusik) Schnell, and their two children Marcene (Schnell) Sonneborn of Syracuse, N.Y., and Rodney J. Schnell of Erie, in addition to seven grandchildren, and multiple nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call at the family home at 4030 Plaza Drive, Erie, PA 16509, following a memorial service and celebration of his life in the chapel at St. Jude the Apostle Church on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude the Apostle Church, 2801 West Sixth Street, Erie, PA 16505.
