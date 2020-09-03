1/1
Albert L. "Buddy" Knight Jr.
1959 - 2020
Albert "Buddy" L. Knight, Jr., age 61, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on August 27, 2020.

Buddy was born in Erie, on February 3, 1959, son of Albert L. Knight Sr. of Erie and Janice Gibbens Weiss of Laughlin, Nev.

Survivors, in addition to his parents, include his stepmother Patricia Ann Knight, his sister Darlene Knight of Avondale, Ariz., and two brothers Thomas Knight (Cindy) of Colorado Springs, Colo. and Alan Knight (Bonnie) of Syracuse, N.Y. Buddy is further survived by his half-sisters Kathleen Lee and Jolene Tallent, both of Colorado Springs, Colo., along with his aunt Francis Thompson and aunt and uncle Patricia and Tom McInchak, all of Erie.

Buddy was loved by all his family and care providers and has always held a very special place in the hearts of all who knew him throughout his entire life.

Private arrangements were entrusted to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, West Ridge, 3801 West 26th St. (at Powell Ave.), Erie, PA 16506.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 3, 2020.
