|
|
Albert "Bud" Seward Rekitt ("Papa"), 82, died on Friday, February 28, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with his failing body. Albert was born at home in Erie, on June 3, 1937, the son of Albert George Rekitt (1976) and Iona Mae Huyck (2003).
Survivors include one daughter, Traci Mead (Chris) of Erie; one son, Steven Kunselman (Pam McNally) of Ashtabula, Ohio; four grandchildren, Brianne Lockwood (Fernandina Beach, Fla.), Carly Lockwood (Altoona, Pa.), Gillian Kunselman (Ghent, Va.) and Andrew Kunselman (Erie); one sister, Gail Foor of Erie; two brothers, Phillip and Rick, both of Erie; a good friend, Fred Barcio; and devoted cousin and neighbor, Dorothy Walsh.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Julie Mary Skodis; a son, Blair Brian, killed on active duty in Germany at only 23 years old; a sister, Erna Trojanovich; cousin, Bobbie Brown; and longtime friend, Bob Vascovich. And, of course, his beloved parents, Al and Iona.
Albert didn't sit still for very long. He worked at Weil-McLain with his father before and briefly after a two-year stint in the Army stationed in Virginia. He then worked for Erie Tool, Parker White Metal, and as a pipe layer before EMTA, where he retired as a bus driver in 2000.
One thing he did sit still for was the soap opera, The Bold and Beautiful, to which he was addicted after watching it with his mother. Nothing interrupted his show – if he had to miss, he caught up on the computer.
Albert was gregarious and often the life of the party. He was well known for his blue eyes and when they started to twinkle, look out! He loved limburger cheese, blind robbins, liver-and-onions, red meat and anything pickled. He canned his own sauerkraut, sweet pickles and hot peppers every year. He cooked for Julie, his favorite cook, when she could no longer run the kitchen.
He loved working with his hands, splitting wood, yard work, country music, Neil Diamond and old cars. Everything had its place and was kept clean and orderly. If it was no longer necessary, it had to go.
His pride and joys were a 1953 black Chevy truck, 1964 turquoise Impala and a 1967 silver Chevelle, all of which he restored. He loved going to shows where he'd haul out his chair and cooler of ice-cold beer.
In later years, Al frequented clubs including the Siebenbuerger, VFW and the Trinity. He never missed a day at his favorite club, the Pulaski, where he had many friends.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road, on Monday, March 9th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A brief memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Interment will be held in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery on Tuesday, March 10th at 10 a.m., with Military Honors rendered by the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571.
The family would like to thank Doctor Rizzoni for his skill and guidance and Great Lakes Hospice for easing his transition (especially Christina and Denny).
Memorials can be made to Great Lakes Hospice, 1700 Peach St., Suite 244, Erie, PA 16511.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 5, 2020