Alberta M. (Davis) Alex, age 93, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the LECOM Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born May 2, 1926 in Marianna, Pa., the daughter of the late Frank and Gertrude Davis.
A longtime resident of Erie, Alberta was preceded in death by her husband, George G. Alex who died in 2006.
She is survived by two sons; George Alex, Jr. and his wife Gloria of Erie and Jeffrey Alex of Houston, Texas.
There will be no visitation and services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511 or to a .
Arrangements were handled by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St.
