|
|
Aldo "Walter" DeSanto, 90, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Monday, September 9, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on September 22, 1928, in San Lucido, Italy, a son of the late Vincenzo and Rosaria Caputo DiSanto.
He worked as a carpenter for 30 years and was a member of carpenters local union #420.
Aldo enjoyed playing pool and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a great cook and could always be found working on one of his many projects around the house. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Esther DiFucci DeSanto; a son, Vincent A. DeSanto; a brother, Rudolph DeSanto; two sisters, Livia Smith and Helen Apa; two granddaughters, Rachel DeSanto and Chantel Sacco; and one great-granddaughter, Aniase Sacco.
He is survived by two daughters, Gina Sparks (Jim) of O'Fallon, Mo. and Elaina DeSanto (Debra) of Alpharetta, Ga.; five sons, David Sacco (Jane) of Orlando, Fla., Aldo DeSanto of Southaven, Miss., Gino DeSanto (Janet) of Erie, John DeSanto (Karen) of Columbus, Ind., and James DeSanto of Adrian, Mich.; and one sister, Mary Apa. He is also survived by 24 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
No calling hours will be observed. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Friday at Saint Boniface Church, 9367 Wattsburg Road, at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery following the service. Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
The John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, is handling arrangements. To send condolences visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 12, 2019