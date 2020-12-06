Aleks Zaytsev, formerly of Fairview, Pa., passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, in Edison, N.J., after living a colorful life.
He was born on June 20, 1957, in the former Soviet Union. Anyone who knew Aleks would appreciate that it was his outspoken views against the Communist government that led to his being exiled from the USSR. He immigrated to the United States in 1990, eventually becoming a U.S. citizen in 2016.
Ice hockey was the passion of Aleks' life. He coached for several traveling leagues and trained many youth, some of whom went on to successful hockey careers. Aleks played competitively his entire life. As founder and captain of the Erie hockey team Dynamo, he affectionately referred to teammates as "his boys." The team embraced the "Mad Russian" and enjoyed his vibrant language skills.
A talented musician, Aleks played guitar and sang with his dear friends Paul and Joan Eisert in the band Daystar. He was perhaps best known for bringing tears to the eyes of his audiences during his heartfelt renditions of the ABBA song "I Have a Dream." He also helped create a band at the Fairview Presbyterian Church, in which he played the bass guitar and sang.
Aleks loved to design and construct all types of home projects for family and friends. He remodeled bathrooms, built decks, installed a gas fireplace, and replaced windows. Outside the home, he worked various maintenance supervisor jobs in Ohio, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
In his fifties, Aleks, who already had earned a teaching degree in the USSR, enrolled in Mercyhurst University, majoring in psychology. An outspoken student, in his United States history course, he offered the Russian perspective on all aspects of American history, sparking frequent debates with his peers and his teacher, Susan Nelson, whom he later married. After finishing his degree online, he became a caseworker at GECAC.
Aleks struggled with alcohol addiction throughout his life. His family is immensely grateful to the many supportive AA brothers and sisters who helped Aleks maintain for many years the precious sobriety and serenity he longed for.
Aleks was preceded in death by his sister, Yelena, his father, Aleksandr, and his dear friends Richard and Terry Lindberg.
He is survived in Russia by his mother, Zoya Zaytseva, his daughter Julia Semenikhina (Andrey), two grandsons, Danil and Alexey, and his nephew Maxim. Other surviving family members include his son Oleg Zaytev, his daughter, Yelena Altman (Dan), and a granddaughter Hana Altman, all of New Jersey. Additionally, he is survived by his wife, Susan Nelson of Fairview, his two stepchildren, Sydney and Sulley, and Nasyta Kazakova of Kazahktsan, who as an exchange student became like a daughter.
Memorials may be made to the Fairview Presbyterian Church, 4264 Avonia Road, Fairview, PA 16415.
