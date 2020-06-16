Alene R. Bushyeager, 96 of Girard, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Manor.
Alene was born on April 29, 1924 in North Girard, Pa., a daughter of the late John F. and Hazel M. Stearns Bushyeager.
She graduated from Rice Avenue Union High School in 1942 and attended Erie Commercial College for two years. She was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Lake City.
She had been employed by Allied Building Credits for 14 years, working in their Erie, Indianapolis, New Orleans and Los Angeles offices. She also worked for architects Johnson, Horrigan and Yaple as an office manager for 18 years. She retired from Assembly Machines, Inc. in July 1987 after 14 years of employment.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Richard Bushyeager, and a sister, Dorothy Bushyeager.
She is survived by a niece and several cousins.
No calling hours will be observed. Burial will be at Girard Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Edder Funeral Home, Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 16, 2020.