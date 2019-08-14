Home

POWERED BY

Services
Van Matre Funeral Home - Waterford
105 Walnut Street
Waterford, PA 16441
(814) 796-2413
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Van Matre Funeral Home - Waterford
105 Walnut Street
Waterford, PA 16441
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Van Matre Funeral Home - Waterford
105 Walnut Street
Waterford, PA 16441
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Van Matre Funeral Home - Waterford
105 Walnut Street
Waterford, PA 16441
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Waterford Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Alex Musser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alex L. Musser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alex L. Musser Obituary
Alex L. Musser, age 19, of Waterford, a loyal, generous, and loving young man, died tragically on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

He was recently honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corps and was a 2018 graduate of Fort LeBoeuf High School.

He played soccer in the Erie Youth Soccer Association and also at Fort LeBoeuf, and he was a hard worker and volunteered at Bethany Baptist Camp. Alex enjoyed time with his friends, and he loved the outdoors and adventurous activities, such as hiking, camping, snorkeling and surfing.

Born in Erie, on June 14, 2000, Alex is the son of David and Marcia Musser and Felicia and Timothy Osche.

He is further survived by his brothers—Josh Musser, Kris (Erika) Musser, Kobe Musser, Davontay Harris, Gabe Musser, Seth LaCoste and Christian LaCoste; his grandparents—Alan Delp, John and Ilene Blose, Aleta Cummings, Rick and Peggy Sue Reslink; his great-grandmother, Alice McKinnis; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by grandparents—Janet Delp, Kathryn Blose, and Dale Cummings.

Alex's family will greet friends at the Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford on Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. and on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the Waterford Baptist Church on Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the emergency responders, Ripley Fire Department and Westfield Fire Department.

To share condolences, please visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alex's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now