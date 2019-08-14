|
|
Alex L. Musser, age 19, of Waterford, a loyal, generous, and loving young man, died tragically on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
He was recently honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corps and was a 2018 graduate of Fort LeBoeuf High School.
He played soccer in the Erie Youth Soccer Association and also at Fort LeBoeuf, and he was a hard worker and volunteered at Bethany Baptist Camp. Alex enjoyed time with his friends, and he loved the outdoors and adventurous activities, such as hiking, camping, snorkeling and surfing.
Born in Erie, on June 14, 2000, Alex is the son of David and Marcia Musser and Felicia and Timothy Osche.
He is further survived by his brothers—Josh Musser, Kris (Erika) Musser, Kobe Musser, Davontay Harris, Gabe Musser, Seth LaCoste and Christian LaCoste; his grandparents—Alan Delp, John and Ilene Blose, Aleta Cummings, Rick and Peggy Sue Reslink; his great-grandmother, Alice McKinnis; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by grandparents—Janet Delp, Kathryn Blose, and Dale Cummings.
Alex's family will greet friends at the Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford on Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. and on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the Waterford Baptist Church on Saturday morning at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the emergency responders, Ripley Fire Department and Westfield Fire Department.
